Faria Abdullah is an Indian film Actress, who has worked predominantly in Telugu movie industry. Faria made her debut in Tollywood through comedy entertainer movie Jathi Ratnalu opposite Naveen Polishetty. Since childhood, Faria was passionate about dance and used to perform in various cultural events of her school. Before venturing into films, Faria worked as a theatre artist in Hyderabad

In the interview, Faria talked about her passion for dance and also revealed her upcoming project.