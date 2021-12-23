Special screening of '83': Special bonding between Ranveer Singh & Kapil Dev at the Red Carpet | Watch Video

Ranveer Singh held a special screening of the film 83 on Wednesday. You can see the Special bonding between Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev. Check out the full video.

Ranveer Singh & Kapil Dev at the Red Carpet: Ranveer Singh upcoming film '83' is all set to hit the theatres on December 24. The film is reminiscent of the historic moment when Team India won the first World Cup in 1983.Ranveer Singh held a special screening of the film on Wednesday. Former cricket captain Kapil Dev arrived in full style. Apart from this, all the star cast associated with the movie also reached here and showed their swag. You can see the Special bonding between Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev. Check out the full video.