Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey has said that there were times when they would just fight. Poonam revealed that she was worried about how her mom would react with her certain life decisions.
Poonam Pandey has spoken about her relationship with her mother. She has said that there were times when they would just fight. The Lock Upp contestant revealed that she was worried about how her mom would react with her certain life decisions. She also got a bit emotional while talking about her mom. Have a look.
Poonam Pandey, Mother’s Day, Mother’s Day 2022, Entertainment News, Poonam Pandey on her mother,