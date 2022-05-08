videos

Mother's Day 2022: Poonam Pandey opens up on her relationship with mom; says, 'There were times when we would just fight' [Exclusive]

Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey has said that there were times when they would just fight. Poonam revealed that she was worried about how her mom would react with her certain life decisions.

BollywoodLife   |    May 8, 2022 9:30 AM IST

Poonam Pandey has spoken about her relationship with her mother. She has said that there were times when they would just fight. The Lock Upp contestant revealed that she was worried about how her mom would react with her certain life decisions. She also got a bit emotional while talking about her mom. Have a look.
