Mother’s Day 2022: Poonam Pandey opens up on her relationship with mom; says, ‘There were times when we would just fight’ [Exclusive]

Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey has said that there were times when they would just fight. Poonam revealed that she was worried about how her mom would react with her certain life decisions.

BollywoodLife | May 8, 2022 9:30 AM IST