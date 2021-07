Neena Gupta remembers Badhaai Ho co-star Surekha Sikri; 'Unse bohot kuch seekhna baaki tha' – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@neena_gupta)

Today morning, we came across the sad news of veteran actress passing away due to cardiac arrest. While we saw several celebs expressing their grief on social media for the actress, her co-star Neena Gupta remembered as she shared a video, where he she revealed that during her days in School of Drama, she used to watch her performances secretly and she was an inspiration for her. She said, "It's said grief is lessened if shared. Today morning I received a sad news, of the death of Surekha Sikriji. I thought of sharing my pain with you. When we were students in (National) School of Drama she was in the repertory company and they used to play parts. Without her knowledge, we would sneak in to have a peek at her acting and I would think 'I want to become an actress like this', which is many many years ago. Then we worked together in Badhaai Ho and before that in Saloni. Irrespective of that, I used to look up to her when she did her scenes. I learnt a lot from her and there was still so much more to learn from her." Also Read - Badhaai Ho and Balika Vadhu actress Surekha Sikri passes away at 75 due to cardiac arrest

RIP Surekha Sikri.