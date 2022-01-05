videos

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Movie at No. 3 in India, beats Black Panther worldwide collection

Spider-Man: No way home globally crossed the $1-billion-mark in India. Movie at No. 3 among all films released in India in 2021.

Pratibha Katariya   |    January 5, 2022 6:14 PM IST

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland and Zendaya playing the lead roles in Spider-Man: No way home. In India Spider-Man: No way home at number 3 in 2021 after Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and the Akshay Kumar- ‘Sooryavanshi’. Hollywood Movie Spider-Man: No Way Home: Cross $1 billion mark globally, has earned Rs 259.67 crore in India. Not just that Spider-Man No Way Home: beats Black Panther’s worldwide total, grosses 1.37 billion dollars. Watch video to know all details.

