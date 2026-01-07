Splitsvilla X6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 & The 50: All you need to know about upcoming shows [Video]

Brace yourselves for a thrilling ride! Splitsvilla X6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, and The 50 are about to ignite the screens with their explosive mix of love, adrenaline, and suspense.

The months of January and February seem to be an exciting one for TV lovers! The airing of Splitsvilla X6 hosted by Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone is confirmed for January 9. With Nia Sharma and Uorfi entering as troublemakers, things are bound to get intense and build up the drama. Another most awaited show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is set to hit your tv screens on January 15th 2024. The show has been hosted by Rohit Shetty. This will see a bunch of celebrities doing the unthinkable to face their fears and challenge themselves. Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhat and Abhishek Bajaj may participate. In February, The 50 launches itself into action on February 1. The show will follow a new storyline of strategy survival-competition, wherein the contestants will have to form alliances and play intelligently for the win. The forthcoming movie The 50, featuring a star-studded cast like Abhishek Bajaj, Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundrra, and others, promises to be thrilling. These shows would make your January and February full of entertainment. There's something for all from romantic content, reality TV, and daredevil stunts and more. So, grab your popcorn and couch, and prepare to get lost in your favorite shows, as you watch episode after episode. Which show are you looking forward to watching?