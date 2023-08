Google celebrates late Bollywood actress Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with a special doodle, watch the video to know more.

Sridevi 60th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle has celebrated the 60th birth anniversary of late veteran actress Sridevi. With a remarkable career spanning almost four decades and a staggering array of nearly three hundred movies, Sridevi remains an unparalleled figure in the realms of Bollywood and beyond. Born on this day in 1963 in present-day Tamil Nadu, India, her journey continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide. Today's animated artwork on the Google homepage, crafted by Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee, pays tribute to the enduring legacy of Indian actress Sridevi .Sridevi's tryst with the silver screen ignited during her childhood, where she took her first steps into acting at the tender age of four with the Tamil movie "Kandhan Karunai." A linguistic virtuoso, she effortlessly traversed multiple South Indian film industries, dazzling in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam productions.