From Salman Khan's only movie with Sridevi to how many films Bhai has written – Antim actor Aayush Sharma takes the ultimate Bhaijaan quiz [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Entertainment News

Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande dances to Sridevi's song Main Sasural Nahin Jaaungi with her BFFs at her Bachelorette party – Watch

Entertainment News

WATCH: Top Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan makes a reel on Sridevi's iconic Mere Haathon Main Nau Nau Choodiyaan and you won't be able to take your eyes off her

Entertainment News

Janhvi Kapoor's red hot moves at a wedding in the city will make you call the fire brigade — watch video

Sridevi Death Anniversary: Here Are 5 Unknown Facts About Bollywood's 'Nagina' That Will Leave You Speechless - Watch

The veteran actress has give some of the most iconic films like Chandni, Nagina, Mom, English Vinglist, Mr.India, Ladla, Lame and more. Her untimely death was a huge loss to Hindi Film industry and left he fans and the entire Bollywood in shock.

Pratibha Katariya   |    February 24, 2022 5:04 PM IST

Sridevi death anniversary: Known as Bollywood's first female superstar, the beautiful and graceful Bollywood Diva Sridevi was one of the most talented actresses with whom every Bollywood actor desired to work. The veteran actress has given some of the most iconic films like Chandni, Nagina, Mom, English Vinglist, Mr.India, Ladla, Lame, and more. Her untimely death was a huge loss to the Hindi Film industry and left the fans and the entire Bollywood in shock. Today i.e. 24th of February marks her fourth death anniversary. She passed away on the 24th of February in Dubai. So, on her death anniversary, we will be telling you about the six unknown facts about Bollywood's Chandni that will indeed shock you. Watch the video to find out.

