Sridevi Death Anniversary: Here Are 5 Unknown Facts About Bollywood's 'Nagina' That Will Leave You Speechless - Watch

The veteran actress has give some of the most iconic films like Chandni, Nagina, Mom, English Vinglist, Mr.India, Ladla, Lame and more. Her untimely death was a huge loss to Hindi Film industry and left he fans and the entire Bollywood in shock.

Sridevi death anniversary: Known as Bollywood's first female superstar, the beautiful and graceful Bollywood Diva Sridevi was one of the most talented actresses with whom every Bollywood actor desired to work. The veteran actress has given some of the most iconic films like Chandni, Nagina, Mom, English Vinglist, Mr.India, Ladla, Lame, and more. Her untimely death was a huge loss to the Hindi Film industry and left the fans and the entire Bollywood in shock. Today i.e. 24th of February marks her fourth death anniversary. She passed away on the 24th of February in Dubai. So, on her death anniversary, we will be telling you about the six unknown facts about Bollywood's Chandni that will indeed shock you. Watch the video to find out.