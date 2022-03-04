videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Shilpa Shetty imitates Deepika Padukone from Chennai Express; ‘Overacting ki dukaan,’ say fans – watch

Entertainment News

Aryan Khan-Suhana Khan make a stylish entry at Ritesh Sidhwani's bash but the security guard steals the show - watch video

Videos

Love Hostel trailer: Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra all set to bring a raw and gritty story of love

TV

Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan turn into Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from DDLJ for Teri Ada song [watch videos]

SRK Answers questions during #AskSRK session on twitter with utmost wit and humor, Here are some of the top tweets - Watch

SRK on Twitter, started a new #AskSRK session which took off well on the app within minutes. In the session, SRK answered questions like why he took a gap and also spoke on his upcoming films in a very witty manner. Let's have a look at some of the top tweets from the session.

Pratibha Katariya   |    March 4, 2022 5:30 PM IST

AskSRK On Twitter: After a huge gap Bollywood's megastar Shah Rukh Khan is back on silver screen and is all set to be seen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the upcoming film Pathan. Deepika, John and SRK have revealed the release date of the film on social media. The film is all set to release on 15th of August. Fans are eagerly waiting for their favorite star to appear on screen after such a huge time span. Amid this, SRK on Twitter, started a new #AskSRK session which took off well on the app within minutes. In the session, SRK answered questions like why he took a gap and also spoke on his upcoming films in a very witty manner. Let's have a look at some of the top tweets from the session.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all