Shah Rukh Khan's new acquisition, the Rolls Royce Cullinan, has caught the attention of fans and social media. His collection of luxury cars, including Audi, BMW, and Mercedes Benz, is nothing short of impressive. Watch Entertainment Videos.

SRK buys rolls royce worth Rs 10 Crores: Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, is known for his extravagant lifestyle, which includes an impressive collection of luxurious cars. With the recent addition of the Rolls Royce Cullinan, reportedly worth Rs 10 crores, his collection has become even more enviable. The Cullinan is a special edition model, painted in Arctic White and featuring a white leather interior, and is already causing a stir on social media. Khan's car collection also includes high-end brands such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes Benz. With his love for luxury cars, it is no surprise that the superstar is the proud owner of such an impressive fleet.