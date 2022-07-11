SRK- Deepika to Kriti- Prabhas; Check out the interesting and exciting upcoming Bollywood pairings for 2023

videos

Upcoming Bollywood pairings for 2023: This year, many exciting Bollywood movies are coming, from Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan to Kriti Sanon and Prabhas's Adipurush. Check out here for the most interesting Bollywood pairings for 2023.

Pratibha Katariya   |    July 11, 2022 12:00 PM IST

Upcoming Bollywood pairings for 2023: After battling against the pandemic for 2 long years now, Bollywood is all set to entertain us with its tremendous upcoming films that are going to be released in the early months of the year 2023. Bollywood has already given many great films this year and some more are lining up to hit the big screens soon. Bollywood has done a great job at the box office this year. Films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have earned a lot at the box office. In this video, we are going to tell you about Bollywood's most anticipated films and the exciting pairs we will see on the big screens. Watch this video to learn more.

