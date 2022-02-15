videos

SRK to Aamir Khan: Bollywood actors who are all set to make a comeback this year, Watch full list

Prashasti Sudhakar   |    February 15, 2022 8:30 PM IST

Bollywood actors who are all set to make a comeback this year : Recently, the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Shamshera got released. The film is all set to release in theatres on 22nd of July 2022. This film will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Both actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are making a comeback with Shamshera after a long gap of four years. Well, Ranbir Kapoor is not the only actor to make a comeback in 2022. There are several other big actors who are all set to be seen on big screen this years. Watch this video to find out who these actors are.

