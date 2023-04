Filmmakers invest heavily in costumes to enhance a character's appearance. Expensive costumes were used in films like Ra.One, Bajirao Mastani, and Tevar's Radha Nachegi, costing millions of rupees. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Bollywood's most expensive costumes: Film directors and designers know that a perfect costume can make or break a character's appearance. They often spend a significant amount of time and money finalizing the lead cast's look. In some cases, the filmmakers' budget took a significant hit to achieve the ideal appearance. Ra. One, the most expensive Hindi film at its release, reportedly spent a large sum on costumes. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama, Bajirao Mastani, was a lavish production with no expense spared. The custom-made jewelry alone cost ₹45 lahks, and Deepika Padukone's costumes reportedly cost ₹50 lahks. A single song in Tevar, Radha Nachegi, reportedly cost ₹2 crores, with Sonakshi Sinha's lehenga alone costing ₹75 lahks.