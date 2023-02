SS Rajamouli is a renowned Indian film director who revolutionized the industry with grand visions, blending drama, action, and romance in films like Baahubali and RRR. Watch Entertainment videos.

SS Rajamouli's Blockbusters: SS Rajamouli is a renowned Indian film director who has revolutionized the Indian cinema industry with his grand vision and attention to detail. The Baahubali franchise and RRR are a testament to his skills as a filmmaker. With their engaging storylines, magnificent sets, and top-notch visual effects, Rajamouli's films are a perfect blend of drama, action, and romance, making them a true feast for the senses. He has taken the 'masala' genre to new heights and has won several accolades for his contributions to the Indian film industry. Ahead of the Oscars 2023, take a look at some of his best masala movies, including Magadheera, Eega, and Baahubali: The Beginning, to get a glimpse into Rajamouli's cinematic genius. Watch Entertainment Videos.