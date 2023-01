Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's film SSMB is breaking records even before its release, Find out the release here. Watch video.

Mahesh Babu makes Hindi debut: Mahesh Babu fans have a reason to rejoice! The heartthrob of Tollywood is currently on the set of SSMB 28, where he's paired up with the gorgeous Pooja Hegde and the talented Sreeleela, under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas. The film, which promises to be a family entertainer, has been reworked to include all the elements of a blockbuster. And the buzz is that SSMB 28 is breaking records even before its release! The OTT rights for the film have been sold to Netflix for an astonishing 80 crores in the South language. However, the Hindi rights of the film have been kept by the production company, Haarika and Haasine Creations, as Mahesh Babu is said to have plans for his Hindi debut with the much-awaited SS Rajamouli film. While there's no official confirmation yet, one thing is for sure - SSMB 28 is already making waves and leaving fans eagerly waiting for its release!