Urfi Javed had a fan moment when she bumped into Arjun Kapoor at a launch event in Mumbai. She looked stunning in a bold, strapless dress, and other Bollywood celebs also attended the event. Watch Entertainment videos.

Star-Studded Affair: Urfi Javed, the internet sensation, had a fan moment when she bumped into Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor at The international fashion Designer Gaurav Gupta's launch event in Mumbai on Friday evening. Urfi looked stunning in a bold, strapless dress, making a striking entry at the event. The star-studded evening saw the presence of other Bollywood celebrities like Pooja Hegde, Prateik Babbar, and Mandira Bedi, among others. The launch event was a grand affair, and the presence of these celebrities added more glamour to it. The event seems to have garnered a lot of attention, with fans eagerly waiting for more updates. Watch Entertainment videos.