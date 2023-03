Taapsee Pannu, Kapil Sharma, and Rajeev Thakur were seen at the screening of 'Bheed', which was a star-studded affair. Kapil Sharma was seen mingling with fans and even took pictures with them. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Bheed Screening: Taapsee Pannu, Kapil Sharma, and Rajeev Thakur were seen at the screening of 'Bheed', which was a star-studded affair. Kapil Sharma was seen mingling with fans and even took pictures with them. He also met his old friend Rajeev Thakur, and the two were seen catching up on old times. Taapsee, on the other hand, seemed to be in a rush and was seen driving her own car. She looked quite casual in a red suit and didn't stop for pictures. Despite her busy schedule, she made time to attend the screening, which was well-received by the audience. Overall, it was a memorable evening for all those who attended. Watch Entertainment Videos.