Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's engagement has sparked discussion about young marriages in the entertainment industry. From Dimple Kapadia to Aamir Khan, several stars have chosen to start their families early on in their careers. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Millie Bobby Brown gets engaged at 19: The news of Millie Bobby Brown's engagement to Jake Bongiovi has taken the internet by storm. The couple, who have been dating for over a year, are set to tie the knot in the near future. The announcement was made by Millie herself, who took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of the two, along with a caption that expressed their love for each other. While it may seem young to some, the idea of getting married at a relatively young age is not new to the entertainment industry. Many actors and actresses have tied the knot at a young age and have gone on to have successful marriages. From Dimple Kapadia to Aamir Khan, several stars have chosen to start their families early on in their careers. Millie and Jake embark on this exciting new chapter in their lives, we wish them all the happiness and love in the world. Watch Entertainment Videos.