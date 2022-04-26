Stunning traditional looks of Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed that will leave you speechless - Watch video

Urfi often steps out of her house in the most weirdly unique outfits and loves getting clicked and papped. Checkout her best traditional looks.

Urfi Javed traditional looks: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed keeps garnering headlines for her bizarre and quirky fashion sense. The actress keeps donning herself in weirdly stunning outfits that often leave her fans in awe. She often steps out of her house in the most unique and different outfits and loves getting clicked and papped. Urfi is an avid Instagram user and keeps posting her glamorous and bold pictures on her social media which sometimes even leads to trolling. But she never cares and keeps flaunting her revealing pictures on social media. We have seen her wearing bold and sexy outfits a lot of times, but the actress looks equally beautiful and graceful in traditional clothes too. Be it western wear or traditional, Urfi literally slays anything she wears. Checkout this video and have a look at Urfi Javed's best traditional looks.