Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala pulled out all the stops to celebrate his son Shuban Nadiadwala's birthday in Mumbai with a star-studded party. Several celebrities from B-Town including Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Orhan Awatramani, Shalin Bhanot and others were seen attending the birthday bash. The glitzy affair was attended by some of the biggest names in the industry, including the stunning Nia Sharma, the charming Kartik Aryan, and the dashing Ibrahim Ali Khan. The party was a sight to behold, with a lavish setup and a vibrant atmosphere that set the perfect backdrop for the celebrations. From dazzling outfits to infectious laughter, the night was filled with joy and merriment. It was a true Bollywood extravaganza, where celebrities mingled, danced, and created memories that will be cherished for years to come. Watch the video to know more.