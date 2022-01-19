videos

Suhana Khan to Manushi Chillar, talented actresses who will make their Bollywood debut in 2022

In the year 2022 many Bollywood big movies will be released soon. Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Manushi Chillar are ready for their big Bollywood debut in 2022. Let's check out the full list here.

Pratibha Katariya   |    January 19, 2022 8:00 PM IST

Actresses making their Bollywood debuts in 2022: We all know that many big Bollywood movies are going to release this year. Some of the well-known names like Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Manushi Chillar etc are ready for their Bollywood debut in 2022. Shanaya will make her big-screen debut in Karan Johar Movie and suhana Khan will appear this year in Zoya Akhtar’s film Archie and if we talk about Manushi Chillar so she has a Yash Raj banner film, Prithviraj, in her kitty. So let's know who are those actresses are ready for their Bollywood debut in 2022.

