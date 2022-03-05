Suhana Khan to Palak Tiwari: These star kids will make a grand Bollywood debut in 2022, Here's the list

Star Kids Debut in 2022: From Suhana Khan to Palak Tiwari, here's a list of all the popular star kids who will be making a grand entry into Bollywood in 2022. Let's watch this video and know who these star children are.

Bollywood star-kids debut: Bollywood Film industry keeps welcoming star kids and fans eagerly waiting to see these new faces on the big screen. While a few of the star kids do not intend to land into Bollywood and choose acting as their career, some of them desire to be a part of the film industry and its glamour. Recently, Karan Johar launched Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor. With this launch, we will be witnessing the launch of a bunch of popular star kids in 2022. From Suhana Khan to Palak Tiwari, here's a list of all the popular star kids who will be making a grand entry into Bollywood in 2022. Let's watch this video and know who these star children are.