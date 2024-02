Actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of young Babita Phogat in 2016 film Dangal passed away on Friday in Delhi. Watch the video to know more.

Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Kumari Phogat in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal', died on February 17 in Delhi. She was 19. The actor reportedly developed a side effect from medication after suffering a fracture in the leg. Her death was confirmed by Aamir Khan's production house. The news of Suhani Bhatnagar's death has left everyone in complete shock. It's hard to believe that such a talented star from 'Dangal' is no longer with us. It's truly heartbreaking. Suhani became a household name after playing young Babita Kumari Phogat in the 2016 film, 'Dangal'. She shared screen space with Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, and Zaira Wasim. She was also a part of a few commercials.