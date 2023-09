Sukhee promotions are going in full swing. Recently Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty snapped promoting her film with Kusha Kapila in a most hottest look ever.

Shilpa Shetty Video: Shilpa Shetty and Kusha Kapila are making headlines for their upcoming film Sukhee. Shilpa was last seen in Nikamma. Recently both the actresses were spotted during the promotion of their film. , Shilpa Shetty is looking very beautiful in Blue Indo-Western Saree, while Kusha Kapila is also looking very hot and bold in Purple Deep Neck Sheath Dress. Shilpa Shetty always remains in the headlines for her personal and professional life. Apart from this, Shilpa is also very active on her Instagram. Kusha is also a famous YouTuber and social media influencer. Kusha remains in discussion on Instagram because of her funny videos and bold dressing look and her fans like her very much for this reason. These days the news of Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Kusha Kapil dating is coming out on social media. But Kusha Kapila reacting to this news said that there is nothing like this between her and Arjun Kapoor.