Sultan, Lagaan and more: 5 BEST Bollywood sports films to watch before the release of Farhan Akhtar's Toofan – watch video

Farhan Akhtar's Toofan is directed by Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag helmer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Ganesh Aaglave   |    July 13, 2021 4:45 PM IST

The trailer of Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal's Toofan left everyone impressed with its intriguing plot and the impeccable performances of the lead cast. While fans are more than excited to watch this sports, which is set to premiere on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video, we share with you the list of the 5 best Bollywood sports drama, which you can watch while gearing up for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial. The list includes blockbusters Aamir Khan's Lagaan, Salman Khan's Sultan and others. Talking about Toofan, the film is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra under the banners of Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures.

