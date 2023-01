In Regina Cassandra's upcoming series Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, she plays an IPS officer Kavya Iyer fighting against militants and restoring trust in law enforcement. Sumit Vyas also stars as an antagonist in the series directed by Srijit Mukherji, delving into the complexities of an officer's duties. Watch the exclusive interview.

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke: In her highly-anticipated upcoming series, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, talented actress Regina Cassandra takes on the challenging and powerful role of IPS officer Kavya Iyer. The character Kavya is a courageous and determined individual who is committed to fighting against militants and restoring the trust of the general public in the law enforcement system. The very talented actor, Sumit Vyas plays a role of an antagonist. The series, which is directed by the acclaimed National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, delves deep into the complexities and difficulties that officers like Kavya must face in order to carry out their duties and serve their country to the best of their abilities. Let's watch the video and know their journey and what they have to say about their roles. Watch the exclusive interview.