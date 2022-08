Suniel Shetty is celebrating his 61st birthday today. His phenomenal physical transformation at 61 will leave you stunned. Shetty's workout routine has enabled him to stop ageing. Watch the video.

90s versatile actor Suniel Shetty is one of the richest actors in the Bollywood Industry. The actor had just turned 61 today I.e on August 11, 2022. Shetty is very much in the news for his great physique and looks. The actor looks amazing even at this age. Suneil works very hard to maintain his physique at this age and fans love him for his true dedication to his fitness. Suniel has given many hit films in his career and entertained the audience with his extraordinary performances. Today in this video we will talk about his phenomenal transformation. You will be stunned to know that Shetty has stopped aging. The actor focuses on his physique, looks, fashion, style, and everything at this age. Watch the video to learn more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri