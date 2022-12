Suniel Shetty has spoken openly and has revealed if Akshay Kumar's success added a lot of pressure on him. Watch the full exclusive video to know more about the same right here.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty exclusively spoke about his share of struggles in an interview with Bollywood Life and about his contemporary Akshay Kumar doing well in Bollywood. Watch the full video about the same right here, to know more about the same. The actor did his debut with Balwaan back in 1992. He has done many hit movies like Dilwale, Mohra, Gopi Kishan, Border, Hera Pheri, Jungle, Dhadkan, Main Hoon Na among many. It was in 2017 when the actor again made a comeback in movies and now his latest offering is Dharavi Bank. The actor also revealed about whether Akshay's success acted as a competition to him and about the choices he had made with Bollywood movies in terms of script and roles.