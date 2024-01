Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty needs no introduction. The actor has created a distinct identity for himself in Bollywood. The actor ...

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty needs no introduction. The actor has created a distinct identity for himself in Bollywood. The actor was recently seen offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. Well, this is not the first time that a celeb has been seen taking blessings in the temple. There are many Bollywood stars who visit from time to time. Actor Sunil Shetty has also given a media byte and has also shared his experience. Not only this, he also said that he had come there with his son and the kind of experience he had just had never happened before. For more information please watch the video.