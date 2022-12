Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life revealed about their favourite gangster films, which you will be shocked to know. They also spoke about co-stars who made them get cold feet in Bollywood.

Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi's latest offering is Dharavi Bank, which you will like if you are fond of gangster drama. During an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, both stars took the ultimate rapid-fire challenge. They revealed details related to their favourite gangster films, their favourite star who made them nervous on the big screen and more. Take a look at the exclusive video of the same right here, to dig up further details. Talking about their latest show Dharavi Bank, the stellar cast apart from Suniel and Vivek also includes Sonali Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Siddharth Menon, Shanthi Priya, Santosh Juvekar, Nagesh Bhosle, Samikssha Batnagar in important roles. You can watch the same on MX Player. Watch it as the characters are pretty interesting. Suniel and Vivek have done a terrific job.