Filmmaker and actor Armaan Kohli's father Rajkumar Kohli died on Nov 23 at the age of 93. the veteran filmmaker ...

Filmmaker and actor Armaan Kohli's father Rajkumar Kohli died on Nov 23 at the age of 93. the veteran filmmaker died succumbed to a heart attack this morning. Kohli has been associated with movies since 1963 when he directed his first film 'Sapni', a Punjabi film starring Prem Chopra in lead. Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty has also expresssed grief over Veteran filmmaker. While talking to the media the actor shared his experience working with him on the sets of Jaani Dushman. Rajkumar Kohli was famous for directing several Bollywood films such as the 1966 movie 'Dulla Bhatti' and the 1970s film 'Lootera'.Watch the video to know more.