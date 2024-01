Sunny Arya, also known as Tehelka, had an amazing birthday celebration. The ex-contestants from Bigg Boss 17, including Aishwarya Sharma ...

Sunny Arya, also known as Tehelka, had an amazing birthday celebration. The ex-contestants from Bigg Boss 17, including Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, came together to surprise him on his special day. It was a star-studded affair filled with joy, laughter, and lots of love. The party was filled with stunning event looks as everyone dressed to impress. Sunny was overjoyed to see his friends from the show, and they made sure to make his birthday unforgettable. The paparazzi captured every moment of the celebration, from the grand entrance to the heartfelt speeches and fun-filled dance performances. It was a night to remember, with Sunny surrounded by his loved ones and fellow Bigg Boss contestants. The pictures from the celebration are simply stunning, showcasing the happiness and excitement in the air. Watch the video to know more.