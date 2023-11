Gadar fame Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol has recently entered Bollywood with his film Dono. In an exclusive chat with ...

Gadar fame Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol has recently entered Bollywood with his film Dono. In an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, the actor opens up about his school crush, the actor he really admires, and the actress he wants to work with. He has mentioned Gangubai Kathiawadi fame, Alia Bhatt. Not only this, he also told what lessons he had learned from his father Sunny Deol. When the actor was asked about his Bollywood crush, he gave a very surprising answer. In this interview with Rajveer Deol, you will be able to know many new things related to him. For more information please watch the video