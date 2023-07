Sunny Leone the makes her way into the airport as she is returning from Thiruvananthapuram. Watch the video

Sunny Leone the makes her way into the airport as she is returning from Thiruvananthapuram, she puts on display her dapper outfit. Sunny was captured by the paparazzi wearing a casual and comfy outfit consisting of blue jeans, a black tank top, black sneakers and a very cool printed bomber jacket. The actors make up stayed minimal, Sunny’s hair was maintained straight in a pony tail.