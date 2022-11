Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Prabhas, and other Tollywood celebrities arrived at the final rights of the south superstar, Krishna. Watch the video to find out.

Superstar Krishna's last rights: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's father, South superstar Krishna, has passed away today, November 15th. This year is not good for Mahesh Babu's family. This year, the actor lost three members of his family. In January, he lost his brother Ramesh Babu; in September, he lost his mother Indira Devi; and now, the actor has lost his father, the superstar Krishna. Many celebrities from the South Indian film industry attended the actor's final rites and consoled Mahesh Babu. Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Prabhas, and other celebrities arrived at the last minute. Watch the video to learn more about it. Watch Video.