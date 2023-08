After Jailer took a massive opening at the box office, Superstar Rajinikanth visited Badrinath Temple for darshan.

Legendary actor Rajinikanth is currently basking in the success of his latest release Jailer, which hit theatres on Thursday, August 10 earlier this week. Directed by Nelson, the action-comedy is running to packed theatres across India and has earned Rs 143 crore worldwide within two days of its release.Celebrating the success of Jailer, the superstar visited the holy site of Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand on Saturday, August 12. Rajinikanth, who arrived in Badrinath Dham, offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal and also attended Lord Badri Vishal's evening aarti. He wore a blue shirt, trousers and completed his look with a traditional shawl and white sneakers.