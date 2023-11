A tea seller from Kochi, Kerala, has grabbed eyeballs for his striking resemblance to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. A video of ...

A tea seller from Kochi, Kerala, has grabbed eyeballs for his striking resemblance to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. A video of the man, named Sudhakar Prabhu, has gone viral and stunned the internet.

The video captured the tea seller, in a grey shirt and brown shorts, flashing a smile and talking to people. Prabhu's mannerisms, behaviour, and especially his haircut and beard made it impossible to differentiate between him and movie star Rajinikanth. The way Prabhu wore his spectacles reminded everyone of the Jailer star. The lookalike was seen interacting with bodyguards in the viral clip.While the exact identity and background of this Rajinikanth doppelgänger are not widely known, he is believed to be a tea seller from Kochi. He has become quite popular in his locality due to his striking resemblance to the superstar.