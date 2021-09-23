EXCLUSIVE Surbhi Jyoti : 10 Interesting Facts We Bet You Didn't Know About Naagin Fame Surbhi Jyoti, Watch Video

Naagin fame actress Surbhi Jyoti in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, reveals 10 interesting facts about herself we bet you did not know about. Let's have a look at what they are.

10 facts about Surbhi Jyoti: Actress Surbhi Jyoti won several hearts and a massive fan following for her portrayal of Zoya Farooqui in Zee Tv's most loved Daily soap Qubool Hai. The character made her earn limelight for her enchanting performance in the show. The actress is very much active on social media with a huge fan following wherein she keeps flaunting herself and stays in touch with her fans. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, the Naagin fame actress reveals 10 interesting facts about herself that we bet you did not know about. Watch Video