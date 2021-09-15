Exclusive: Surbhi Jyoti On Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai, Qubool Hai And More

Shurbhi Jyoti in an exclusive conversation opened up on her character Sonam Gupta, why she said yes to this, things she did for the character, and more.

Exclusive Interview: Surbhi Jyoti, who was recently seen opposite Jassie Gill in Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai talks about how it was to work with late actress Surekha Sikri. She also reveals that Jassie Gill is a very shy person and they didn’t talk much off camera. The actress confirmed that it would take some time before the new season of Qubool Hai would go on floors. Watch the video to know more.