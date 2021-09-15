videos

Watch Next

Trailers

Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai trailer: Surbhi Jyoti, Jassie Gill look impressive in this romantic-comedy but late Surekha Sikri steals the show

Entertainment News

From Hina Khan to Rubina Dilaik: These TV bahus went from ‘sanskaari’ to sexy with their bikini avatars

Entertainment News

Holi 2021: Karan Singh Grover revisits his memorable festive moments in a candid chat

Interviews

Karan Singh Grover opens up on Dill Mill Gayye 3, playing Asad in Qubool Hai 2.0 and working with Surbhi Jyoti [EXCLUSIVE]

Exclusive: Surbhi Jyoti On Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai, Qubool Hai And More

Shurbhi Jyoti in an exclusive conversation opened up on her character Sonam Gupta, why she said yes to this, things she did for the character, and more.

Satakshi Singh   |    September 15, 2021 4:17 PM IST

Exclusive Interview: Surbhi Jyoti, who was recently seen opposite Jassie Gill in Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai talks about how it was to work with late actress Surekha Sikri. She also reveals that Jassie Gill is a very shy person and they didn’t talk much off camera. The actress confirmed that it would take some time before the new season of Qubool Hai would go on floors. Watch the video to know more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all