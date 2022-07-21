videos

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru to Kamal Haasan's Vikram Vedha; South Indian movie remakes getting ready to rattle Bollywood box office

Bollywood is busy aping south Indian super hit films and Bollywood remakes are doing great at the Hindi box office today we will tell you about some upcoming Bollywood remakes. Watch the video.

Pratibha Katariya   |    July 21, 2022 11:25 AM IST

Upcoming Bollywood remakes: We're all aware of the South Indian films that did wonders at the Hindi box office. We love to watch South Indian films and can't get enough of them. South cinema has made huge progress in its quality these days, especially in focusing on its content. These days, Bollywood is obsessed with making remakes of the South's super hits. There are many examples of South Indian films that did well at the Hindi box office. Films like RRR, Pushpa, and KGF2 were blockbuster films from the South Indian Film Industry. Talking about the Bollywood industry, Hindi remakes have surely become a shot success. Today in this video we will tell you about some upcoming Bollywood remakes that might do well at the box office. Watch the video to learn more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri

