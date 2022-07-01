Sushant Singh Rajput to Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor; Rhea Chakraborty was linked up with these actors [Watch]

Bollywood actress and model Rhea Chakraborty is celebrating her 30th birthday. Today we will tell you that apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea was also linked with these Bollywood stars. Watch this video to learn more

Rhea Chakraborty Birthday : Bollywood actress and model Rhea Chakraborty is celebrating her 30th birthday. She did some films in Bollywood like Chehre, Jalebi & Sonali Cable. Apart from this, she has also done many other types of shows. The actress was known to be the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend. Lately, she also shared a throwback video of SSR and got emotional on his death anniversary. In this video, we will tell you that apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea was also linked with these Bollywood stars. Watch this video to learn more.