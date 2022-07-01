videos

Watch Next

Videos

Kartik Aaryan finally OPENS UP when asked if someone in 'Bollywood is harassing him' - Watch Video

Videos

Did Kriti Sanon ignore Ankita Lokhande as they bumped into each other at Film City? Fact Check

Videos

Rhea Chakraborty picks her AirPods while posing for paparazzi; netizens call her ‘giri hui aurat’

Videos

Rashmika Mandanna massively criticised for not helping underprivileged kids who asked her for food: Video

Sushant Singh Rajput to Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor; Rhea Chakraborty was linked up with these actors [Watch]

Bollywood actress and model Rhea Chakraborty is celebrating her 30th birthday. Today we will tell you that apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea was also linked with these Bollywood stars. Watch this video to learn more

Satakshi Singh   |    July 1, 2022 8:52 PM IST

Rhea Chakraborty Birthday : Bollywood actress and model Rhea Chakraborty is celebrating her 30th birthday. She did some films in Bollywood like Chehre, Jalebi & Sonali Cable. Apart from this, she has also done many other types of shows. The actress was known to be the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend. Lately, she also shared a throwback video of SSR and got emotional on his death anniversary. In this video, we will tell you that apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea was also linked with these Bollywood stars. Watch this video to learn more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all