'I found something different with the marks on his neck,' Cooper Hospital employee Roopkumar Shah stated that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered. Watch the full video to know the whole matter. Watch entertainment videos.

Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered?: On June 14, 2020, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment. Earlier investigations claimed that it was a suicide case, but according to the new theory, Cooper Hospital employee Roopkumar Shah stated that it was a murder, not a suicide. "I found something different with the marks on his neck," Shah told reporters, "and I went to talk to my seniors, who instead told me that they will discuss it later." Watch the full video to know the whole matter. Watch entertainment videos.