Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi announce their love out and loud

Business tycoon Lalit Modi recently shared some pictures with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. The duo is dating each other. Watch the video.

Pratibha Katariya   |    July 15, 2022 11:24 AM IST

Lalit Modi is dating Sushmita Sen: Business tycoon Lalit Modi yesterday shared some cozy pictures with Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen with a caption on his social media. His caption read "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better-looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. He also added some lovely emojis in the caption. Let us tell you that the Businessman is not married to the actress but is dating her. But although he expressed his feelings for Sushmita and soon want to marry her. Watch the video to learn more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri

