A couple of weeks ago, Sushmita Sen announced her breakup with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. On social media people are creating many theories because of which they might have broken up. Recently, Sushmita went live on Instagram, and when a fan asked the former Miss Universe what respect means to her, the actress said, "Respect means everything to me. I put that above love any day. Because love is something you feel with great intensity and you fall out with the same intensity. There is the movie business and books that take you on a journey of very unrealistic love, where there are no responsibilities and problems."

She further added, "But where there's no respect, love has no meaning. Love will come and go but if there is respect, love gets a second chance to express itself. But if you only focus on love, it will be temporary. If there is no respect, love takes a backseat. That's how important respect is for me." Now, netizens are wondering whether Sushmita just gave a hint about what went wrong in her relationship with Rohman.