Sushmita Sen reveals the truth on reports of 'Adopting a baby Boy', know here what's the full matter

Sushmita Sen reveals the truth: Sushmita Sen was spotted in Mumbai along with her daughters Renee and Alisah on Wednesday last night. A young baby boy was also seen with them. After this reports claimed she had adopted the boy. Refuting to the rumours, Sushmita Sen shared a picture on Instagram and gave clarification that the child is her ‘godson’ and not her 'adopted son'. Watch video to find out what Sushmita Sen quoted.