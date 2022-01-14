videos

Yes, It's son! Sushmita Sen adopted a baby boy, and she poses with her daughters Renee and Alisah too

Has Sushmita Sen adopted a baby boy this time? Here's the truth behind the viral video

Sushmita Sen drops hint of what went wrong in her relationship with Rohman Shawl?

Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen REVEALS what’s common between her and Aarya; calls the series a ‘SEXY’ show – Watch Video

Sushmita Sen reveals the truth on reports of 'Adopting a baby Boy', know here what's the full matter

Miss Universe Sushmita Sen shared a photo last night of her and a baby boy and she revealed the truth on reports of adopting the little baby boy.

Pratibha Katariya   |    January 14, 2022 12:58 PM IST

Sushmita Sen reveals the truth: Sushmita Sen was spotted in Mumbai along with her daughters Renee and Alisah on Wednesday last night. A young baby boy was also seen with them. After this reports claimed she had adopted the boy. Refuting to the rumours, Sushmita Sen shared a picture on Instagram and gave clarification that the child is her ‘godson’ and not her 'adopted son'. Watch video to find out what Sushmita Sen quoted.

