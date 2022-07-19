videos

Sushmita Sen To Justin Bieber; 5 Bollywood and Hollywood celebs who dated their fans

From Bollywood to Hollywood these big stars dated their fans and later got married. Watch the video to know more.

Pratibha Katariya   |    July 19, 2022 1:41 PM IST

From Bollywood to Hollywood these stars dated fans: We all dream of marrying our favorite stars. We love talking about them and everything that they do. We're secretly in love with them and can't get enough of them. But did you know some fans are lucky in this case? Yes, you read that right. Some Bollywood & Hollywood stars dated their fans for a long time. These stars were in love with their fans and now they are happily married. This video is going to be very fascinating for all Bollywood & Hollywood lovers as in this video we will talk about 5 stars who fell in love with their fans and got married. You might be thinking how lucky those fans were right? Well, watch this video to know if your favorite celeb is on the list or not.

Written by, Devisha Keshri

