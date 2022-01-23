View this post on Instagram A post shared by rohman shawl (@rohmanshawl)

Looks like Rohman Shawl is still coping with his separation from Bollywood diva . The couple graceful called the quits and everyone adored how beautifully they decided to end their relationship with the utmost respect for each other. And ever since then both Sush and Rohman have been sharing some motivational posts on life that hint that they are still coping with the separation. And just a while ago Rohman shared a video of him where he is seen featured in a video that talks about dealing with low point in life. he captioned the video and wrote, " The setting sun made me realise, if you are at a low point in your life, make sure the decend is so graceful, that the people watching it feel the need to rise !!! -yours truly". The couple had announced their separation a month ago with a post that shut the speculations around their breakup, " We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga"