videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Aarya 2 teaser: Sushmita Sen aka Sherni takes on an even more fierce avatar as she returns to save her family - watch video

Entertainment News

Sushmita Sen has a Marilyn Monroe moment of sorts as she trips wearing high heals and white slit dress; gracefully handles the situation – watch

Entertainment News

Aarya 2 actress Sushmita Sen's carefree rain dance by the pool will set your heart aflutter – watch video

Hollywood

BTS: These 5 edited videos of band members grooving to Bollywood songs will make you want to get up and dance

Sushmita Sen's net worth will surprise you, know about her income, cars and businesses on her birthday | Watch video

Sushmita's name is counted among the best actresses of Bollywood. Sushmita has crores of fans not only in India but also internationally. In todays video we are going to tell you the net worth of Sushmita Sen.

Satakshi Singh   |    November 19, 2021 1:33 PM IST

Sushmita Sen Net Worth: The very beautiful actress Sushmita Sen, who won the title of Miss Universe and Miss India in 1994, turned 46 today. She started his career in 1996 with the film Dastak. Sushmita's name is counted among the best actresses of Bollywood. Sushmita has crores of fans not only in India but also internationally. In todays video we are going to tell you the net worth of Sushmita Sen.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all