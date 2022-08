Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni attended the red carpet of The Beti Fashion show. Both of them look perfect together. Watch the video to know more.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni Together: Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan dating Arslan Goni we all know that. We have seen both of them going on vacations and partying together. Even we have seen Hrithik Roshan and his recent girlfriend Saba Azad Partying with them. They both look perfect together. Paparazzi always love to click their picture. Recently both of them attended the red carpet of The Beti Fashion show. Where Sussanne wore a beautiful blue color dress. Watch the video.