These lovebirds were caught in the sweetest moments by the paparazzi, and their pictures are melting hearts everywhere. Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni couldn't help but show their love for each other, posing together with pure affection and happiness. It's clear that love is definitely in the air whenever they're around. Arslan is the brother of television actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni. He is best known for his stint in the show Jia Aur Jia. Recently, he had also starred in the web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show also features Patralekhaa, Parth Samthaan, and Danish Hussain in prominent roles. In an interview, he said, “The film took a long time to complete, but that’s the nature of this profession and one has to be patient. Many don’t even get the opportunity I got. The film may not have done well, but it introduced me to the industry.” Their chemistry is undeniable, and their paparazzi clicks capture the essence of their beautiful relationship. Sussanne and Arslan make the cutest couple, and their adorable moments together are enough to make anyone smile.